Another patient who had tested as positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has recovered from the disease, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

Reportedly, the completely recovered person was discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today (25).

This would be the third patient in Sri Lanka to have recovered from the virus including the Chinese female who made a recovery back in February.

99 other individuals are receiving treatment in three hospitals.

255 persons including three foreign nationals are also under observation.