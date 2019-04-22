A controlled explosion has been reported near St. Anthony’s church in Kochchikade a short while ago.

The explosion took place while the bomb disposal units of the Special Task Force (STF) were diffusing an explosive device uncovered inside a van parked near the church.

Police said the Bomb Disposal Squad safely diffused the bomb by causing a controlled explosion.

Police also claim that no casualties or fatalities were reported in the incident reported a short while ago.

The van is reportedly on fire.