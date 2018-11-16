Nov 16 2018 November 16, 2018 November 16, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

Another letter from Speaker to President

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya

Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya has informed President Maithripala Sirisena that a No-Confidence Motion was passed against Mahinda Rajapaksa in Parliament today.

Speaker’s office said in a letter to the President, Speaker Jayasuriya had detailed the incidents that occurred in Parliament.

A document containing signatures of 122 Members of Parliament has also been sent to the President.

A No-Confidence Motion against Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government was passed in Parliament today.

Patali Champika Ranawaka speaking to NewsRadio said the motion was passed with a majority during this afternoon’s parliamentary session. He said Parliamentarian MA Sumanthiran proposed to suspend standing orders in the house.

He said subsequently the motion was passed with a majority. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has attributed today’s unrest in Parliament to the recent conduct of the Speaker.

In a statement the SLPP said, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya also continues to act in favour of the United National Party.

