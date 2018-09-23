A person has been killed in a shooting incident in Hikkaduwa, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

The shooting accident had occurred in front of the Hikkaduwa Post Office at around 2.45 pm this afternoon (23).

Reportedly, an unknown person on motorcycle had shot the person and fled scene.

The 37 year old victim had died upon admission to Balapitiya Hospital.

Hikkaduwa Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

