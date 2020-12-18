People leaving the Western Province limits will be referred to random Rapid Antigen Tests starting from today (18), says the Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

According to a letter to Provincial Director of Health Services (Western Province) it stated that the testing would be carried out to identify risk of passengers in three locations in the Province and also to prevent the virus from spreading to other districts.

As the festive season is nearing, the authorities have urged people to restrict moving out of the Western Province in order to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus.

The random rapid antigen tests will accordingly be carried out at three locations, the army chief noted.

The process will be facilitated by the police. In addition, respective Regional Directors of Health Services must deploy their teams to the following locations to carry out Antigen tests.

Nittambuwa along the Kandy-Colombo Road. Salawa, Kosgama along Avissawella-Colombo Road. Katunayake along Colombo-Chilaw Road.

The Ministry said the decision had been taken under a directive of Director General of Health Services.

Earlier, Army Commander Shavendra Silva also said that Rapid Antigen Tests would be conducted targeting people traveling especially to upcountry areas during the upcoming festive season.