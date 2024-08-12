Anura Kumara Dissanayake signs nomination papers for Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 12, 2024 - 11:00 am
National People’s Power (NPP) leader and Member of Parliament Anura Kumara Dissanayake has signed his nomination papers to contest the upcoming Presidential Election scheduled for September 21, 2024.
The signing took place this morning (August 12) at the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) head office in Pelawatte.
The ceremony was attended by several NPP national executive members, including NPP General Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe and JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 36 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election August 13, 2024
- Sri Lanka to reduce water tariffs August 13, 2024
- TRCSL issues license for Starlink to operate in Sri Lanka from August 12 August 13, 2024
- 20 Sri Lankan MPs fail to submit asset declarations August 13, 2024
- Passenger ferry service between Sri Lanka and India to resume on August 16 August 13, 2024
OMG,
Reminds me of the terrorism they leashed in the past.
Democracy & the rule of law will be lost if these idiots win.