Anura Kumara meets India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2024 - 12:45 pm

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) delegation led by its leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake met India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the Taj Mansingh Hotel last night, party sources said.

They are to visit the Observer Research Foundation and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today during their second day of the visit.

The delegation is scheduled to engage in discussions about the functioning of the two institutions.