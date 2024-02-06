Anura Kumara meets India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan
Posted by Editor on February 6, 2024 - 12:45 pm
The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) delegation led by its leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake met India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the Taj Mansingh Hotel last night, party sources said.
They are to visit the Observer Research Foundation and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today during their second day of the visit.
The delegation is scheduled to engage in discussions about the functioning of the two institutions.
Where did the suit come from? Looks a cheap and ill-fitting one too.
Was it a capitalist’s gift?
Ukrainian president addressed the UNGA and had dinner in the White House in his tracksuit.
C’mon guys, wear the national costume when you are on overseas visits.