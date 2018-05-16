Anuruddha Polgampola arrested by CID
Former State Timber Corporation (STC) Chairman Anuruddha Polgampola was arrested last night by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Police said.
They said Mr. Polgampola was arrested in connection with a financial fraud of Rs. 8 million connected to the construction of the Northern Railway line.
UPDATE: (1.10 PM) – Former Parliamentarian Anuruddha Polgampola, who was arrested by the CID, has been remanded until May 18 after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.