Former State Timber Corporation (STC) Chairman Anuruddha Polgampola was arrested last night by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Police said.

They said Mr. Polgampola was arrested in connection with a financial fraud of Rs. 8 million connected to the construction of the Northern Railway line.

UPDATE: (1.10 PM) – Former Parliamentarian Anuruddha Polgampola, who was arrested by the CID, has been remanded until May 18 after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.