The government has declared the week commencing from tomorrow (06) as a ‘work from home’ period.

Both public and private sectors are requested to engage in their services while remaining at home.

Accordingly, the period from April 06 to March 10 is a period for working from home.

This measure is taken as a part of the preventative program by the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, police curfew is imposed on the whole country. The curfew in all areas except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, and Jaffna will be temporarily between 6 am and 2 pm tomorrow (05).