Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena have been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The two have been released on cash bails worth Rs. 1 million each as well as on 4 surety of Rs. 2 million each. Overseas travel of the two have been restricted and they have been ordered to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department every Sunday.

Aloysius and Palisena were arrested by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers on February 04 in connection with the Central Bank treasury bond scam and have been in remand custody ever since with their bail applications repeatedly rejected by the court.