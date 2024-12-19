Arjuna Mahendran and Ajahn Punchihewa face arrest warrants in bond scam case

Posted by Editor on December 19, 2024 - 7:00 pm

Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran and Perpetual Treasuries Limited Director Ajahn Gardiya Punchihewa were issued open warrants today (December 19) for their immediate arrest and production in court.

The warrants were issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage in connection with a case related to the Central Bank bond scam that occurred on February 27, 2015.

The Magistrate issued the warrants after the two suspects failed to appear in court despite being served notices to do so.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed charges against six suspects, accusing them of causing a loss exceeding Rs. 600 million to the government through bond transactions.

The Magistrate also directed prison officials to produce Arjun Aloysius, another suspect in the case, in court on the next hearing date.