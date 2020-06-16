Arjuna Mahendran has changed name to Harjan Alexander: AG informs Special HC
Posted in Local News
Attorney General informed the Special High Court today that Interpol has informed him that former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran has changed his name.
Accordingly, he has changed his name to ‘Harjan Alexander’.
The Attorney General Dappula De Livera has informed this to the special High Court this morning (16).
Does this mean the 21,000 page dossier on Arjuna Mahendran autographed page-by-page by the former HE (till his fingers were bleeding) and airmailed to the Singapore PM, is no longer valid as it bears an invalid name?
I hope the current HE will not be required to re-autograph the 21,000 page dossier with AM’s current name.