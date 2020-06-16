Jun 16 2020 June 16, 2020 June 16, 2020 1Comment by Administrator

Arjuna Mahendran has changed name to Harjan Alexander: AG informs Special HC

Posted in

Arjuna Mahendran Interpol red notice

Attorney General informed the Special High Court today that Interpol has informed him that former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran has changed his name.

Accordingly, he has changed his name to ‘Harjan Alexander’.

The Attorney General Dappula De Livera has informed this to the special High Court this morning (16).

Share on FB