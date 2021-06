Justice Arjuna Obeysekera was sworn in as a Supreme Court Judge before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (14).

Meanwhile, Judge K. P. Fernando took oath as the President of the Court of Appeal, filling the vacancy created by Obeysekera’s promotion.

The Parliamentary Council recently approved the nominations of Judges Obeysekera and Fernando to their respective new positions.