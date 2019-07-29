Army Commander to testify again before PSC
Posted in Local News
Army Commander Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake has been summoned to testify for a second time before the Parliament Select Committee probing the Easter bombings when it next meets on Wednesday, July 31 morning. Former Defence Ministry Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne is also scheduled to appear before the Select Committee on the same day.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to appear before the committee on August 6. The committee is to also to question Ministers Sagala Ratnayaka and Ranjith Madduma Bandara.
(Source: Daily News – By Rukshana Rizwie)
The Army Commander does not know what he is doing.
Unfortunately, he is a favourite of the King who is Defence Minister.
As a true democrat, I like the way the Parliamentary Select Committee is operating in a transparent manner.
Wish the parliament would have more Select Committees probing other incidents of mismanagement and corruption within Government.
This will tremendously help towards accountability of the Public Service.