Army Commander Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake has been summoned to testify for a second time before the Parliament Select Committee probing the Easter bombings when it next meets on Wednesday, July 31 morning. Former Defence Ministry Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne is also scheduled to appear before the Select Committee on the same day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to appear before the committee on August 6. The committee is to also to question Ministers Sagala Ratnayaka and Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

(Source: Daily News – By Rukshana Rizwie)