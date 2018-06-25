An army corporal was hospitalised after being shot at by a group of men arrived in a three-wheeler and a motorcycle at Chakindarama Road in Ratmalana this morning, police said.

The Corporal had been shot while he was at the house of a Lieutenant Colonel and was admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Mt. Lavinia Police has commenced further investigations on the incident.