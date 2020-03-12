Commander of Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that the army is carrying out a humanitarian mission at present with the ongoing quarantine process as coronavirus fears are spreading in the country.

Joining Ada Derana 24’s “Aluth Parlimenthuwa” programme last night (11), Lieutenant General Silva pointed out that the army had conducted a humanitarian operation before to safeguard the country’s citizens, and is carrying out a similar mission with the current situation.

Speaking further, he said it is possible for the expatriates who returned to the country recently to feel some discomfort due to jetlag and their sudden departures.

He, however, emphasized that the army is taking all possible measures to ensure that those who undergo quarantine process are provided with all necessary facilities, adding that the army has sent over nearly 2,000 beds for the newly-set up quarantine facilities.

(Source: Ada Derana)