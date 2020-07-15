The government has directed attention towards handing over the preparation of driving licenses to the Sri Lanka Army from next year.

The Ministry of Transport Services Management said a special discussion was held in this regard yesterday.

While around Rs.1,340 must be paid to obtain a driver’s license, it was discussed that a large sum of money that the country must receive is being sent overseas annually, as a result of a contract with a private company to issue driving licenses.

Speaking during the discussion, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne said the Army is able to prepare driving licenses at a very low cost.

The Transport Minister accordingly appointed a joint committee with the Army and Defence Ministry, to coordinate relevant measures.

(Source: News Radio)