Ashu Marasinghe resigns as Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs

Professor Ashu Marasinghe has resigned as the Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs with immediate effect.

Marasinghe resigned from the post citing personal reasons, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

UPDATE – 08:53 PM: A video recording of Prof. Ashu Marasinghe, former advisor to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, allegedly showing him sexually abusing a dog has gone viral after it was released by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Hirunika Premachandra to the media today (December 23).