Asoka Ranwala resigns as Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament

Posted by Editor on December 13, 2024 - 5:35 pm

The Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Asoka Sapumal Ranwala, has resigned from his position following controversy over his educational qualifications.

The resignation comes amid ongoing concerns about the legitimacy of his claimed doctorate, awarded by a research institute affiliated with Waseda University in Japan.

In a special statement, Ranwala confirmed his resignation and explained that he is currently unable to provide documentary proof of his doctorate.

He emphasized that his decision was made to avoid causing any inconvenience to the government or undermining the trust placed in it.