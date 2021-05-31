ASP transferred over Kurunegala Mayor’s birthday celebrations

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been transferred for allowing Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa’s birthday celebration at the Kurunegala Police premises, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A special police team was deployed to probe the celebration which took place in violation of the quarantine regulations.

A seven-day pirith ceremony in the faith of eradicating the COVID-19 virus is currently underway at the Kurunegala Police premises.

Kurunegala Mayor who attended the pirith chanting ceremony last night (May 30) had also celebrated his birthday at the venue.

Reportedly, the Mayor had also cut a birthday cake that had been prepared for the event by the police officials.