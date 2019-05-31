Athuraliye Rathana Thero goes on hunger strike
Posted in Local News
Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero has commenced a protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa this morning (31).
The purpose of this protest is to demand the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and Governors M.L.A.M Hizbullah and Azath Salley from their respective posts.
This Athureliya Thero went to Parliament under UNP / UNF auspices.
He broke ranks but never had the guts to resign from Parliament and be almost like the Late Sobitha Thero, leading national resurgence.
Now he is threatening to die in protest; he may have got a few tips from his friend, Lemon Puff Weerawansa.
The Government should let him achieve his objectives under the so-called fast-to-death.
Just leave him alone to see how long he can survive on Lemon Puffs.