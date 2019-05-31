May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Athuraliye Rathana Thero goes on hunger strike

Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero has commenced a protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa this morning (31).

The purpose of this protest is to demand the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and Governors M.L.A.M Hizbullah and Azath Salley from their respective posts.