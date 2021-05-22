Attorney General’s Department removes controversial plaque at its new e-Library

The controversial plaque at the newly-declared open Smart Library of the Attorney General’s Department, by an inadvertent omission did not contain the script in the Tamil Language, has been removed, says State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

She noted that the Attorney General’s Department is now taking steps to install a new plaque to replace the one that sparked debate over non-inclusion of Tamil language.

Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka had declared open the new Electronic Library funded by the Chinese Government in the Attorney General’s Department on May 19.