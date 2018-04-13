THE NEW MOON

The new moon can be seen on Sunday the 18th of March and on Friday the 20th of April

BATHING FOR OLD YEAR

Bathing for old year falls on Thursday the 12th of April

DAWNING OF THE NEW YEAR

New Year will dawn at 8.13 am on Saturday the 14th of April

PUNYA KALAYA

Punya Kalaya begins on Saturday the 14th of April at 1.49 am and ends on Saturday the 14th of April at 2.37 pm

PREPARING OF MEALS

Preparing meals for the New Year should begin at 10.40 am on Saturday the 14th of April

TRADING AND FIRST MEAL OF THE NEW YEAR

The tradition of trading and consuming the first meal of the New Year is to be done at 11.53 am on Saturday the 14th of April

ANOINTING WITH OIL

Anointing the head with oil is set for Monday the 16th of April at 10.16 am

LEAVING FOR WORK

Leaving for work in the New Year is set for 6.03am on Thursday the 19th of April