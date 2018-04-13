Auspicious times for Sinhala and Hindu New Year 2018
THE NEW MOON
The new moon can be seen on Sunday the 18th of March and on Friday the 20th of April
BATHING FOR OLD YEAR
Bathing for old year falls on Thursday the 12th of April
DAWNING OF THE NEW YEAR
New Year will dawn at 8.13 am on Saturday the 14th of April
PUNYA KALAYA
Punya Kalaya begins on Saturday the 14th of April at 1.49 am and ends on Saturday the 14th of April at 2.37 pm
PREPARING OF MEALS
Preparing meals for the New Year should begin at 10.40 am on Saturday the 14th of April
TRADING AND FIRST MEAL OF THE NEW YEAR
The tradition of trading and consuming the first meal of the New Year is to be done at 11.53 am on Saturday the 14th of April
ANOINTING WITH OIL
Anointing the head with oil is set for Monday the 16th of April at 10.16 am
LEAVING FOR WORK
Leaving for work in the New Year is set for 6.03am on Thursday the 19th of April