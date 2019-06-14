Australia has relaxed it’s travel advisory for Sri Lanka. The latest advisory urges Australians to ‘exercise a high degree of caution’.

Following the April 21st attacks Australia had warned against traveling to Sri Lanka. However, the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has lowered its level of travel advice for Sri Lanka.

“We’ve lowered our level of travel advice for Sri Lanka to ‘exercise a high degree of caution’,”the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

The statement said “Pay close attention to your personal security at all times. Monitor the media and other sources about safety and security risks.”

“Security forces maintain a visible presence, particularly in the Northern and Eastern Provinces. Military and police checkpoints are sometimes established and roads closed without warning. Security has increased at the Bandaranaike International Airport. Follow the local authorities’ advice and monitor the media for updates,” it said.

It also said there is the potential for civil unrest and violence against people and property.

“Avoid all demonstrations and large public gatherings, as they may turn violent. Monitor local media for updates,” the advisory said.