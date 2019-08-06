Short story writer Shakthika Sathkumara who was in remand custody for 127 days was granted bail by the Kurunegala High Court yesterday.

He was arrested under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act following a story published on Facebook which allegedly contained defamatory content against Buddhism.

Sathkumara was released on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two sureties of Rs. 100,000 each by High Court Judge Menaka Jayasundara. Sathkumara was arrested on April 01st and his attorney S. Jayanaga told court that this is the first time in history that a case had been filed under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). He notified court that a fundamental rights case had been filed in the Supreme Court against the Polgahawela OIC who arrested Sathkumara. Sathkumara was also ordered to report to the Polgahawela Police Station on the last Sunday of the month.

(Source: Daily News – By Camelia Nathaniel and Ariyapala Wanshatilake)