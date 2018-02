The United National Party (UNP) backbenchers, who met with party leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today, had urged the Premier to form an independent UNP government.

Back benched MPs Kavinda Jayawardene, Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Thushara Indunil, Wijepala Hettiarachchi, Hector Appuhamy, Mayantha Dissanayake, Sandith Samaraisnghe and Bandula Lal Bandarigoda have made this request from Prime Minister Wickremesinghe when they met him this morning.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)