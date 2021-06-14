Bahrain bans new work permits for COVID red list countries including Sri Lanka

Bahrain has temporarily halted the issuance of new work permits for people from ‘red list’ countries including Sri Lanka.

The directive is applicable to those outside the kingdom. The Labour Market Regulatory Authority has said that this directive aims to strengthen the kingdom’s efforts to overcome the pandemic.

The kingdom confirmed that the countries on the red list are added or removed according to the assessment of the national medical team to address the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the relevant criteria, a note on the authority’s website read.

Bahrain had suspended the entry of travelers coming from the countries rostered on the red list, namely India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, on all flights starting from Monday, May 24, 2021. Vietnam was added to the kingdom’s travel red list, effective June 1, 2021.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders from these countries will still be permitted to enter the kingdom, but have to present an approved Covid-19 PCR test result conducted not more than 48 hours prior to boarding their flight for Bahrain. Upon arrival in the kingdom, these individuals are to undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of their stay in the country.

Last week, Bahrain’s National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19), extended the Covid-19 precautionary measures until June 25, to continue the downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Bahrain’s health ministry confirmed a total of 931 new Covid-19 cases were detected on June 12, as well as 2,149 recoveries were also reported.

(Source: Gulf Business)