With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund’s balance has surpassed Rs. 609 million.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund on March 23.

The President of the Vietnamese American Unified Buddhist Congress, Most Venerable Thich Vien Ly Thero has donated US Dollar 15,000 to the Fund, responding to a request made by Agga Maha Panditha Most Ven. Dr. Walpola Piyananda Thero, Chief Incumbent of Los Angeles Buddhist Vihara, Inter – Religious Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka and Chief Sangha of the United States of America and Canada.

Most Ven. Dr. Walpola Piyananda Thero handed over the donation to Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage , Additional Secretary to the President on Foreign Relations.

All the donations will be credited to a special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 2354479.

(President’s Media)