Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga yesterday called for the banning of Madarasa Islamic Schools in Sri Lanka saying the children are taught extremism in those institutions.

Ms. Kumaratunga expressed these sentiments at the all party-all faith conference held at the parliamentary complex last evening.

“Madarasa schools have been existing in Sri Lanka for the last ten years. Children are taught extremism in these schools. I informed about these to the present regime as well but no action was taken,” Ms. Kumaratunga said.

“I have been told that some Muslim children who were studying at Ladies College have left that school and had joined a Madarasa school,” she added.

She then said children of all religions should be allowed to go into government schools such as Ananda, Nalanda and Vishaka.

“Only Buddhist children go to these schools and I propose that a quota should introduced when it comes to the intake of students where at least five percent of non Buddhist students should be taken in,” she added.

Several Buddhist Monks including Thiyawala Palitha Thera said the Madarasa schools should be regulated. He said the Education Ministry should take steps to this effect.

Anunayaka of Malwathu Chapter Most Venerable Dimbulkumubure Wimaladhamma Thera said IS is out to seize power in Sri Lanka.

Venerable Thera therefore stressed the need for collective effort of all political parties to avert such an eventuality.

Mawlavi Faris Farook said the name ‘Madarasa’ means the ‘Daham Pasal’. “Anyone is invited come and visit these schools,” he said. Mowlavi added that Islam has nothing to do with any extremist group. What the extremist groups teach is no Islam,” he said.

President Bishop’s Conference Rev. Winston Fernando said the President, the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and parliament have to be responsible for the mayhem. He said an impartial investigation should be carried out on the matter.

(Source: Daily Mirror – Yohan Perera)