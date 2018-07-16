The Colombo High Court has granted former minister Basil Rajapaksa permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He sought court permission to travel abroad by filing two motions in connection with two cases in which he was accused of.

Presenting the relevant medical certificates and insurance reports to the court, they requested for the lifting of the travel ban currently imposed on him.

Considering the motion on the GI pipes case, High Court Judge A.A.R. Heiyantuduwa allowed him to travel to the US between August 10 and September 10.

Meanwhile, High Court judge Vikum Alluarachchi allowed him to travel to the US between August 19 and September 19 after considering the motion on the roofing sheet case.

The state counsel informed the court that they had no objection to the request, however asked that permission to be granted in a manner that would not hinder hearings of the case.

Accordingly the High Court granted permission for Basil Rajapaksa to travel abroad during the said time period and also ordered to release his passport on a personal bond of Rs 200,000.