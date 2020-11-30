Basil Rajapaksa and 03 others acquitted and released

Minister Basil Rajapaksa and three others have been acquitted by the Colombo High Court over the case misappropriation of public funds to distribute roofing sheets during the run up to the 2015 Presidential Election case.

The Attorney General filed the case against Former Minister of Economic Development Basil Rajapaksa, Former Ministry Secretary Dr. Nihal Jayathilake, Former Director-General of the Divineguma Development Department Kithsiri Ranawaka, and the Former Deputy Director-General of the Divineguma Development Department Bandula Thilakasiri for committing offenses punishable under the public property act under 05 separate indictments for the criminal misappropriation of Rs. 2991 million from the Divineguma Development Department, for the distribution of steel roofing sheets to Divineguma beneficiaries during the run-up to the 2015 Presidential Election.