Basil Rajapaksa requests Court to end GI pipes case

Attorneys of Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa have requested the court to conclude the case hearing in which the Minister is a defendant, pertaining to financial misappropriation when providing GI pipes to local government institutions during the 2015 Presidential Election period.

The case was filed by the Attorney General in 2016 and on Monday (19) Deputy Solicitor General Sudarshana De Silva told the Colombo High Court that the Attorney General is prepared to consider the request.

The case was filed against former Minister of Economic Development Basil Rajapaksa & Former Director-General of the Divineguma Development Department Kithsiri Ranawaka for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 36.5 million funds belonging to the Divi Neguma Development Department to purchase and distribute GI pipes during the run-up to the 2015 Presidential Election.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Namal Balalle.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned to the 1st of September.