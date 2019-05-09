The Batticaloa University will be regulated under the Higher Education Ministry, President Maithripala Sirisena said. The President made this observation when he met public officials and youth in the Eastern Province during an inspection tour in Sainthamaruthu in Kalmunai yesterday.

Speaking about the University of Batticaloa, the President said that it is expected to continue as a private university under the rules and regulations of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education and, there will be a clear decision regarding the curriculum maintained by the university.

The President, observing that terrorism has not emerged victorious anywhere in the world, said extremist terrorists must not be allowed to divide the Sri Lankan nation. He said that Sri Lankan Security Forces have been successful in defeating local terrorists linked to the International terrorist group. Therefore he requested the people not to support activities that can harm national unity and reconciliation. The President said public officials must come forward to restore normalcy in the area and remove doubt and mistrust among communities.

Eastern Province Governor A. L. A. M Hisbullah said the Muslim people made no complaint against the security forces, adding that the security forces work hand in hand with the Muslim community to ensure security. Meeting with the Muslim youths in the East, the President requested them to fulfill their duties to the nation without giving way to extremist terrorists. He promised to carry out anti-terrorist operations in a manner that does not inconvenience any community.

Responding to requests on forming a separate Pradeshiya Sabha for Sainthamaruthu, the President said he would pay his attention to the matter and discuss it with the relevant authorities. Minister Daya Gamage, UPFA MP Angajan Ramanathan, Eastern Province Public Representatives, Defence Secretary Gen.Shantha Kottegoda, Army Commander Lt. General Mahesh Senanayake, acting IGP C.D.Wickramaratne and Commander of the Security Forces – East Major General Aruna Jayasekera also participated.

(Government News Portal)