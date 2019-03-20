Beliatta UNP Pradeshiya Sabha Opposition Leader Kapila Amarakoon has been admitted to the hospital this morning (20) with gunshot wounds, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

He said the PS member had been injured in a shooting incident at his house at Pallattara, Modarawala in Beliatta at around 7.00 a.m today.

Reportedly, the PS member from the United National Party (UNP) lives alone in his house in Modarawana, Pallattara.

SP Gunasekera said the victim was admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.

The Beliatta police are investigating the incident.