Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha Opposition Leader (UNP) Kapila Amarakoon who had been hospitalised with gunshot injuries died this morning, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

A relative of Amarakoon had found him lying on the bed injured with gunshot wounds on March 20th.

He was initially admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, however, later transferred to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

It was reported that the deceased PS member had been living alone in his house in Modarawana, Pallattara.

Beliatta Police is carrying out investigations to apprehend the perpetrator of the incident.