Minister of Roads, Highways, Ports and Shipping, Johnston Fernando has stated that the previous regime had spent over Rs. 2.8 billion on bringing down luxury vehicles for Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

Explaining further, the minister stated that Rs. 1.65 billion were spent on vehicles for Cabinet Ministers, while Rs. 652.85 million and 564.49 million were spend on vehicles for State Ministers and Deputy Ministers, respectively.

Accordingly, below are the prices of each vehicle brought down for officials of each ministry.

Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology (Non Cabinet)

Toyota Land cruiser VDJ: Rs. 39.52 million

Science, Technology and Research (Non Cabinet)

Mercedes Benz S300: Rs. 41 million

Toyota Land cruiser: Rs. 39.37 million

Finance

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 33 million

Defence

Two Bulletproof vehicles (2016): Rs. 151 million

Mercedes Benz Van: Rs. 8.6 million

Range Rover: Rs. 23.89 million

Lexus: Rs. 12.46 million

Toyota Land cruiser: Rs. 9.52 million

BMW X5: Rs. 104 million

Volvo: Rs. 18 million

National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training and Skills Development and Youth Affairs

Audi Q7: Rs. 20 million

Toyota Land cruiser: Rs. 42 million

Toyota Hilux: Rs. 8.5 million

Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs

Range Rover Sports (Petrol): Rs. 42 million

Range Rover Sports (Diesel): Rs. 42 million

Justice and Prison Reforms

BMW 740LE: Rs. 39 million

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 40 million

Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 39.69 million

Toyota Land Cruiser V8: Rs. 39.69 million

Foreign Affairs

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 41.5 million

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 43 million

Road, Road Development, Petroleum Resources Development

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 16.8 million

BMW: Rs. 31.9 million

BMW 740LE: Rs. 40.75 million

BMW740LE: Rs. 32.69 million

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 40.91 million

Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 40.91 million

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 40.91 million

Toyota Land Cruiser V8: Rs. 40.22 million

Toyota Land Cruiser V8: Rs. 40.22 million

Power, Energy and Business Development

BMW Jeep: Rs. 32.20 million

Women, Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 41 million

Toyota Land Cruiser (Diesel): Rs. 42.5 million

Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

BMW: Rs. 32.25 million

Volvo: Rs. 38.80 million

Primary Industries and Social Empowerment

Mercedes Benz S300: Rs. 35 million

Education

BMW: Rs. 40.70 million

BMW: Rs. 39.9 million

Public Administration and Disaster Management

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 37.47 million

BMW XY: Rs. 31.61 million

Discover: Rs. 28 million

Plantation Industries

BMW: Rs. 40.41 million

Upcountry New Villages, Estate Infrastructure & Community Development

Toyota Land Cruiser V8: Rs. 42 million

Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons and Cooperative Development

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 39 million

Discovery: Rs. 42.66 million

BMW: Rs. 35 million

BMW: Rs. 39.28 million

Toyota Land Cruiser V8: Rs. 43.4 million

Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government

Audi A8: Rs. 35 million

Audi Q7: Rs. 28 million

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 35 million

Range Rover Sports: Rs.42 million

National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs

Toyota Land Cruiser V8: Rs. 39.9 million

Land Rover: Rs. 43 million

BMW: Rs. 32.7 million

Public Enterprise, Kandyan Heritage and Kandy Development

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 35 million

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 39.70 million

Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs

BMW: Rs. 31.38 million

Toyota Land Cruiser V8: Rs. 39.78 million

Environment and Mahaweli Development

Mercedes Benz GLE 350: Rs. 43 million

Megapolis and Western Development

Toyota Land Cruiser VDJ: Rs. 42.5 million

City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 39.29 million

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 39.90 million

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 35 million

Ports, Shipping and Southern Development

Toyota Land Cruiser V8: Rs. 40 million

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 40 million

Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 41.44 million

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 39.56 million

Toyota Land Cruiser: Rs. 41 million

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 38.20 million

Development Strategies and International Trade

Grand Cherokee: Rs. 35.28 million

Mercedes Benz: Rs. 41 million

