The Catholic Bishop’s Conference in Sri Lanka has stated that they do not approve of the resumption of the death penalty.

The Bishops have said, in a media statement, that the authorities have the ability to implement the death penalty, in limited circumstances, to protect public life with regards to serious crimes. This should be done after a fair trial. “However, we believe that the culprit’s inane human dignity is not diminished despite the crime he has committed,” they have said.

Full text of the statement: “We the Members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka wish to make the following statement with regard to the issue of the Death Penalty. The supreme Pontiff Holy Father Francis has approved a new revision of number 2,267 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. We wish to reiterate the following teaching given by he Universal Shepherd on this matter.

“Recourse to he death Penalty on he part of legitimate authority, following fair trial was long considered an appropriate response to he gravity of certain crimes and an acceptable, albeit extreme, means of safeguarding the common good,”

“Today however, there is an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes. In addition, a new understanding has emerged of he significance of penal sanctions imposed by the State. Lastly, more effective systems have been developed, which ensure the due protection of citizens but at he same time, do not definitively deprive the guilty of the possibility of redemption”. Consequently the Church teaches in the light of the Gospel that the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person, and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide.

“Pope Francis calls drugs “a new form of slavery, a new wound in our society, a venom that corrodes, corrupts and kills and this evil smut be fought; must be expelled. It must be told no.” Therefore, we earnestly call urgent attention of family, education system, institutions religious leaders, politicians and support of the civil society, International organizations, NGOs and INGOs and finally the Legislative, Judiciary and the Executive to take preventative and curative measures and design effective rehabilitation of victims with a supportive social system.

The recent incidents of those convicted continuing to indulge in drug, dealing from within the precincts of the prisons themselves should be prevented at all costs. Stringent security measures are to be taken in this regard.”

(Source: The Island)