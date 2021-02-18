Blackmailers to be severely dealt with – Weerasekera

Those found guilty of blackmailing women by using personal photos and videos will be severely dealt with, Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral (Rtd) Sarath Weerasekara said yesterday (17).

“We have expanded the hotline 118 to connect to six other official numbers, where any female individual who goes through any type of harassment such as blackmail, could contact. The identity of the victim will be confidential and severe action against the accused will be taken. We will reveal the identity of the accused in the Media,” he added.

Weerasekara added a special team will be added to all 44 Police Divisions to prevent violence against Women and Children, Extortion, Underworld Activities and Drug Trafficking.

“We have introduced the hotline 1997 for complaints regarding drug peddlers and 119 regarding extortions. The Government might consider reducing the penalty of any underworld figure who surrenders,” he added.

He explained that his motive is to prevent crime, rather than getting the accused once the crime was committed.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)