Blood sample of Nadeemal Perera free of narcotics
Posted in Local News
The Dubai Police have confirmed that no narcotic substances were found in the blood samples of Nadeemal Perera, according to Attorney at Law Udul Premaratne.
A team of lawyers including Attorney at Law Udul Premaratne is currently in Dubai to represent singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera.
What Bullshit, my dear friends.
Tell me, why this idiot had to go to top-class drug dealers’ Birthday parties if they are not enjoying the fruits?
From what I see, there is a plot to bring Makadure Madush back to SL where he is likely to be made a Minister or Special Adviser to the President on how to increase personal wealth through drug trade.
This whole thing is a drama. Its is staged to cover up the political situation in the country. Media is fully covering this story including daily updates. According to some reports this Drug dealer don’t have any court cases pending in SL as well. So how they will arrest him if returns back?
This is a great story for the people to watch and read these days, till govt cover up their inability.
People ins SL loves gossips and they can easily forget what happened to bond scam, mahendran, allosiyus, constitution, etc.
The Dubai police are corrupt too. All of them will be deported back to Sri Lanka, this is what the SL government wants, the longer they are held in Dubai the more they will talk.