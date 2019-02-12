Feb 12 2019 February 12, 2019 February 12, 2019 3Comments by Administrator

Blood sample of Nadeemal Perera free of narcotics

Nadeemal Perera

The Dubai Police have confirmed that no narcotic substances were found in the blood samples of Nadeemal Perera, according to Attorney at Law Udul Premaratne.

A team of lawyers including Attorney at Law Udul Premaratne is currently in Dubai to represent singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera.