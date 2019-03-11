A body with gunshot wounds injuries recovered from a playground at Godellawatte in Nawagamuwa, the Police Spokesperson said.

UPDATE:

The body of a man found with gunshot wounds in Nawagamuwa this morning has been identified as the main suspect wanted over the murder of a businessman in Sapugaskanda last year, the police said.

The Nawagamuwa police identified the deceased as 37-year-old Chamila Prasad Karunaratne, a resident of Kelaniya.