Bond scam no fault of mine, says Ranil
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament yesterday said that those who question him about the bond scam should read the report of the Presidential Commission which probed the issue as it had not faulted him for anything.
The Prime Minister said this while winding up the debate on his expenditure head in Parliament last evening. He was actually responding to few question raised by UPFA MP Vasudeva Nannayakka earlier during the day. “Has Mr. Nananayakka read the bond commission report yet?” he asked.
Responding to another question raised by Mr. Nanayakkara, whether Mr. Wickremesinghe was aware that he was the third respondent of the case he filed in the Supreme Courts against the privatization of Lanka Marine Services Ltd, Mr. Wickremesinghe said the transaction was done in 2000 and therefore it was not relevant as neither he n or Mr. Nanayakkara were ministers in that government.
The Prime Minister said Sri Lanka’s apparel export earnings were US$ 2800 million in 2004 and rose to US$4600 million in 2015. In Vietnam he said the apparel exports earnings rose to US$ 27,500 million in 2015 from US$ 4900 in 2004. He said the situation in Bangladesh was the same as apparel exports in that country rose to US$25,500 million in 2015 from US$5700 million in 2004. “Sri Lanka has actually conceded the market in the golden era,” he said.
He said the oil refinery in Hambantota would be commissioned in few weeks together with the industrial zone there. “More zones will come up in Milleniya, Trincomalee while we have already launched another zone in Bingiriya.”
(Source: Daily Mirror – Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Very unprofessional statement made by the PM.
Bond Scam or any other downfalls happened during his governance, then it should be accounted under his leadership era. PM can’t slip away with such statements.
Not only this, any unorthodox transaction, loss incurred during his government should directly affected to him. He is the leader, if subordinate done mistake or wrongdoing it is under his accountability.
Once he is out of duty, he should produced to the court and request to repay the amounts to the country.
This mechanism should be implemented and take out all errant people out from leaderships.