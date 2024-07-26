Jul 26 2024 July 26, 2024 July 26, 2024 1Comment Report Photo

Bonds placed for Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 26, 2024 - 9:25 am

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Bonds were placed for Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election, scheduled for September 21, 2024, as an independent candidate.

President’s Counsel Ronald C. Perera placed the bonds at the Election Commission on his behalf.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY