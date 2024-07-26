Bonds placed for Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election
July 26, 2024
Bonds were placed for Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election, scheduled for September 21, 2024, as an independent candidate.
President’s Counsel Ronald C. Perera placed the bonds at the Election Commission on his behalf.
Welcome Sir,
A new 5-year term as president with all-inclusive politics awaits you.