Borella traffic OIC Ananda Sagara Sarachchandra who was injured in the hit and run accident on 24 February at Bambalapitiya, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the National Hospital.

IP Sarathchandra was injured when the motorbike he was riding on had been hit by the Defender vehicle on the Galle Road in Bambalapitiya on February 24.

The OIC was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Eight persons including the driver of the Defender vehicle, Ravindu Ratnayake and Rasika Bandara Aluthgamage, the son of Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage were arrested over the accident.

The driver of the Defender vehicle was remanded till March 11 by the Colombo Magistrate and seven others were released on bail.

On Monday (March 4), President Maithripala Sirisena visited the Traffic OIC at the Colombo National Hospital and inquired into his condition.