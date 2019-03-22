A partly-burned human body of a 50-year-old person has been recovered from inside a double cab vehicle at Horombuwa in Moneragala this morning (22).

The body was identified to be of Waasinghe Guruge Chandana Kumara, a resident of Hulandawa area in Moneragala.

It has been revealed that the deceased had left his house at around 6.00 p.m. yesterday after a argument with his wife and had taken the vehilce with him.

Police are conducting investigations.