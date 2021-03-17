Burqa & niqab ban, is a lengthy process – Sarath

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera says a final decision on banning the burqa and niqab in Sri Lanka, is a lengthy process.

Speaking to media last evening, the Minister said the matter is presently under discussions.

He stated the Lankan government does not work according to the whims of the Pakistan government and claimed that discussions will be held amongst the Cabinet of Ministers.

Minister Weerasekera said the matter will then be referred to Parliament, adding that a lot needs to be fulfilled and looked into.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage yesterday said a decision has not been taken by the government to impose a ban on wearing the burqa and niqab in Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Secretary said it is merely a proposal, which is under discussion.

The Ministry statement said the proposal has been based on the precautionary measures that are needed on national security grounds, following investigations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Easter Sunday attacks.

