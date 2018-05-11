Bus fares for private busses are expected to be increased by a minimum of 10 percent with effect from next week, the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association (LPBOA) President Gemunu Wijeratne said today.

Meanwhile three-wheeler drivers’ associations decided to increase the fare for the first kilometer (minimum fare) by Rs 10 with effect from midnight yesterday (10).

Petrol 92 Octane was increased to Rs 137, Octane 95 went up to Rs 148 while Auto Diesel and Super Diesel were raised to Rs 109 and Rs 119 per litre, respectively.