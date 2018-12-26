Ceylon transport board and private bus fares will be reduced by 4% from midnight today (December 26), the ministry of transport and civil aviation stated.

However, the Rs. 12 minimum bus fare will not be changed.

This decision was taken at a discussion held with Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga and the representatives of the passenger transport associations.

The discussion had, reportedly, focused on the revision of bus fares in line with the government’s decision to reduce fuel prices.

Accordingly, an agreement has been reached to subject bus fares for revision.