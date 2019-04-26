A businessman has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen on motorcycles at Ranabima Mawatha in Mulleriyawa North.

Police said the shooting had occurred at around 7.45 p.m. last night (25) and that it was carried out by three suspects who arrived on two motorcycles.

Gamage Dannila Wasana Suranga, a 38-yearold businessman from the area, was rushed to the Mulleriyawa Hospital following the shooting, however he had succumbed to gunshot injuries afterwards.

One of the gunmen had open fire at the businessman and fled the scene on a motorbike which had been parked near the main door of the businessman’s house.

Mulleriyawa Police are conducting investigations.