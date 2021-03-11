Businessman’s body found burnt in car at Kohuwala

A partly burnt body of a 33 year old businessman found inside a car at Asiri Mawatha in Kohuwala last night, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said the car, a Wagon R vehicle, in question had been completely burnt and was found around 11.30 last night.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Bathiya Mawatha in Kalubowila.

The Spokesman said that they had received information that the deceased had gone to a certain place for dinner and then travelled in the car.

The Kohuwala Police are conducting further investigations.

The Government Analyst and other experts will be summoned to the scene and a magisterial inquiry will also be held, he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror)