A cabal of state officials and their close associates in the business community have been making important government decisions bypassing the prime minister and the cabinet of ministers, National People’s Power (NPP) MP Dr Harini Amarasuriya said.

These individuals are not accountable to parliament and, as a result, the legislature has weakened since the advent of the 20th amendment to the constitution, she said.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Amarasuriya said that despite a large number of ministers and state ministers in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) government, they are not the ones making the decisions. “Not even the Prime Minister has a say,” she added.

“These decisions aren’t even taken after consulting their own party MPs and ministers. We’re sorry to see these ministers in that state,” the MP said.

Amarasuriya further said these new alleged decision makers arrive at important decisions in the comfort of five-star hotels, not even stepping out of their air conditioned offices.

“They have no feeling for the people. Nor do they understand the people. The people don’t know them either,” she added.

Though these individuals might have educational qualifications, it doesn’t necessarily mean they recognise the needs of the people, Amarasuriya further said.

“The ability to deal with the society cannot be inculcated through educational qualifications alone,” she said.

(Source: ECONOMYNEXT – By Imesh Ranasinghe)